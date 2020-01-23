PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Announces Earnings Results

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13, RTT News reports. PTC had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PTC updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.15-2.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.65 EPS.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.43. PTC has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $102.47.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,199.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,613 in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PTC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.93.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

