PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTC. ValuEngine upgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.05. 1,538,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.36.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that PTC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,626. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

