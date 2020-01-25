PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PTC from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.53.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,395. PTC has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $102.47. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in PTC by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks