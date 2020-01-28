PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.90 and a beta of 1.14. PTC has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,199.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth about $2,217,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,818,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PTC by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 48,436 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PTC by 3,636.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 88,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PTC by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

