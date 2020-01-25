PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Trading 6.4% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $88.86 and last traded at $85.07, 3,297,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 294% from the average session volume of 837,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.95.

The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $44,988.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,199.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,626 in the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PTC by 39.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 220.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

