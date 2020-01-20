PTC (PTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. PTC has set its FY 2020 guidance at $1.95-2.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.95-2.60 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTC stock opened at $80.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $102.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 308.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.72.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,313 in the last ninety days. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?