PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz Sells 423 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $22,524.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,110,346.09.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.40. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.91.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet raised PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

