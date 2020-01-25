PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Raised to $81.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PTCT. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.92. 488,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.91. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,924 shares of company stock worth $1,928,710. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,089,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,619,000 after purchasing an additional 394,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,028,000 after purchasing an additional 342,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,562,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 138,351 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

