PTC Therapeutics’ (PTCT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PTCT. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of PTCT traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.80. 779,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,133. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.91. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,004.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,924 shares of company stock worth $1,928,710 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,070,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,180,000 after purchasing an additional 102,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,619,000 after purchasing an additional 394,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,028,000 after purchasing an additional 342,747 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,089,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,640,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

