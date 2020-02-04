PTC Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,124 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 803% compared to the typical volume of 346 call options.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,110,346.09. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,619,000 after purchasing an additional 394,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 59.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $12,562,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2,347.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

PTCT stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.97. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $54.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?