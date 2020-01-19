Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) CFO Sells $36,618.75 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PEG opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 399.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,724 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,348,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,798,000 after purchasing an additional 562,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,353,000 after purchasing an additional 543,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,798,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,421,000 after purchasing an additional 539,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

