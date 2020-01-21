Public Service Enterprise Group’s (PEG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEG. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.24. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,975 shares of company stock worth $358,011. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,093 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,727,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 378,227 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,588,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,870,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,763,000 after acquiring an additional 418,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 399.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,438 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

