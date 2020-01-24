Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $238.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $256.00 target price on Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 31,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.60. The stock had a trading volume of 29,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,798. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.04. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $199.53 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.30 and its 200 day moving average is $234.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

