PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

NYSE PHM opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,336,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,650,000 after acquiring an additional 533,396 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 49.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,612,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,493,000 after acquiring an additional 863,376 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,367,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,521,000 after buying an additional 268,639 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,921,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,225,000 after buying an additional 130,250 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,675,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,022,000 after buying an additional 986,745 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

