PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for PulteGroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

PHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

PulteGroup stock opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

