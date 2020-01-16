PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,120,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 14,150,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,475. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

In other news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,626.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

