PulteGroup (PHM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

