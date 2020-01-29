Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.60

Shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €78.60 ($91.40) and last traded at €76.40 ($88.84), with a volume of 83304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €77.15 ($89.71).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion and a PE ratio of 43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €71.20 and a 200-day moving average of €67.89.

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Company Profile (ETR:PUM)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?