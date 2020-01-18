Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS PMMAF opened at $83.30 on Thursday. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.18.

About Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

