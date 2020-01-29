Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim cut Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $8.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 325.89% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 111.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 267,048 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 49.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 223,564 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 47.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

