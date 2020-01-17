Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Pure Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $296.05 million, a PE ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $2,756,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCYO. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the third quarter worth $134,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 86,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

