Pure Storage Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,472 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,674% compared to the average daily volume of 92 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 199,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,652,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,498,000 after purchasing an additional 645,983 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.39 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

