Pure Wafer’s (PUR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Pure Wafer (LON:PUR) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.61) price target on shares of Pure Wafer in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

PUR stock opened at GBX 47.49 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.08. Pure Wafer has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 51.75 ($0.68). The company has a current ratio of 25.51, a quick ratio of 24.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43.

Pure Wafer Company Profile

Pure Wafer plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of silicon wafer reclaim services and the provision of management services to its trading subsidiaries. The Company cleans and polishes silicon wafers (test wafers) sent for reclaim by the semiconductor manufacturers.

