PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRTC. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price (up from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:PRTC traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 303 ($3.99). 80,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,917. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155.50 ($2.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 335 ($4.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14. The firm has a market cap of $864.67 million and a PE ratio of -108.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 287.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 268.99.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

