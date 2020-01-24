PureTech Health’s (PRTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 420 ($5.52).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRTC. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on PureTech Health from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.31) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday.

PRTC traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 303 ($3.99). 80,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,917. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of GBX 155.50 ($2.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 335 ($4.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.67 million and a PE ratio of -108.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 287.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 268.99.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?