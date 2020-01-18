Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRPL. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Purple Innovation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 322,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,608. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $219.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $373,544.44. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,223,932 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $8,567,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,223,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,567,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock valued at $72,306,020. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Purple Innovation worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com