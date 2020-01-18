Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Raymond James

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of PRPL opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -0.33. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 57,779.57% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $52,864,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,552,136 shares in the company, valued at $52,864,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $373,544.44. Insiders sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

