Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRPL. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Purple Innovation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 283,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,752. The company has a market capitalization of $229.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $373,544.44. Also, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $52,864,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,552,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,864,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com