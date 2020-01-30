Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Trading Up 7.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s share price was up 7.1% on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.98, approximately 493,664 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 394,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.93.

In other news, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $52,864,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,864,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,223,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $8,567,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,223,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,567,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020. Insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 1,705.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.33.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 57,779.57% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

