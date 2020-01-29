Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?