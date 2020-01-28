Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

