PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) to post sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. PVH reported sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $9.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PVH. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

PVH traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $94.95. 553,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,437. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.81 and a 200-day moving average of $90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. PVH has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $134.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 580.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in PVH by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in PVH by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in PVH by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

