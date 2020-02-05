PVH (NYSE:PVH) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PVH from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.65.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.15. 1,176,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,662. PVH has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $134.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.49.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PVH by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,590,000 after buying an additional 386,483 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 33,924 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PVH by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after buying an additional 52,268 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PVH by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after buying an additional 59,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PVH by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 161,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after buying an additional 49,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

