PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO) Shares Down 3.7%

PwrCor Inc (OTCMKTS:PWCO)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, 65,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 64,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

About PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO)

PwrCor, Inc, doing business as Cornerstone Sustainable Energy, provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. It manages infrastructure projects, such as hospitals and universities for commercial and institutional customers. The company's projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services.

