Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PXS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.06.

Shares of PXS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,133. The company has a market cap of $20.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. Research analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillips Gary 927,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

