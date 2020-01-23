Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.47

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.47 and traded as high as $8.73. Pzena Investment Management shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 48,816 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $596.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 33,723 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 191,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 185,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 806,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

