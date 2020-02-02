Pzena Investment Management (PZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PZN opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.21. Pzena Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

