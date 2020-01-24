Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) and Nature’s Sunshine Products (OTCMKTS:NATR) Financial Review

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) and Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Q BioMed and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q BioMed N/A N/A -$9.27 million ($0.67) -3.28 Nature’s Sunshine Products $364.81 million 0.52 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A

Nature’s Sunshine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Q BioMed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Q BioMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Q BioMed and Nature’s Sunshine Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q BioMed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Q BioMed has a beta of 5.31, suggesting that its share price is 431% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Q BioMed and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q BioMed N/A N/A -611.51% Nature’s Sunshine Products 0.77% 4.65% 2.76%

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products beats Q BioMed on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed Inc., a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer. The company was formerly known as ISMO Tech Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Q BioMed Inc. in July 2015. Q BioMed Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc., a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment, toothpastes, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the Nature's Sunshine and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.