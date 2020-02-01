Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q BioMed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of QBIO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 62,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,676. Q BioMed has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 5.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer.

