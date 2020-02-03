Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) & Myovant Sciences (OTCMKTS:MYOV) Critical Survey

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) and Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Q BioMed and Myovant Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q BioMed N/A N/A -$9.27 million ($0.67) -3.28 Myovant Sciences N/A N/A -$273.55 million ($4.09) -3.11

Q BioMed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Myovant Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Q BioMed and Myovant Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q BioMed N/A N/A -611.51% Myovant Sciences N/A -768.49% -140.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Q BioMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Q BioMed and Myovant Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q BioMed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Myovant Sciences 0 1 7 0 2.88

Myovant Sciences has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 91.60%. Given Myovant Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Myovant Sciences is more favorable than Q BioMed.

Risk and Volatility

Q BioMed has a beta of 5.31, indicating that its stock price is 431% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myovant Sciences has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Q BioMed beats Myovant Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed Inc., a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer. The company was formerly known as ISMO Tech Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Q BioMed Inc. in July 2015. Q BioMed Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has partnership with Flo Health to create a digital tool to screen for heavy menstrual bleeding. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.