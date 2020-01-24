Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q BioMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

QBIO opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Q BioMed has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 5.31.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer.

