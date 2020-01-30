Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Issued By Svb Leerink

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) – Analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Svb Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMRX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of AMRX opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,852,000 after buying an additional 549,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

