Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Associated Banc Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASB. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a $19.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. CWM LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,000. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,164,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 370,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,704.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,976. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

