Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bank Of Princeton Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank Of Princeton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Bank Of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.60. Bank Of Princeton has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at $794,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?