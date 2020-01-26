Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issued By Wedbush

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CATY. ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

CATY opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $365,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,963.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,500 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,224. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after buying an additional 1,067,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,399,000 after purchasing an additional 588,789 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,292,000 after acquiring an additional 320,820 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 442.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 240,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $6,277,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

