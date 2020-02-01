Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for CIT Group Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CIT)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for CIT Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CIT Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.11%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in CIT Group by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 500,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 286,967 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in CIT Group by 493.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 160,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 133,069 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CIT Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 122,985 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in CIT Group by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 349,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 112,204 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in CIT Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 651,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,517,000 after purchasing an additional 106,044 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 48,600 shares of company stock worth $1,215,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

