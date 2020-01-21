Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Iamgold Corp Issued By Cormark (TSE:IMG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Iamgold in a research report issued on Friday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$362.27 million during the quarter.

IMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Iamgold from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iamgold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.09.

IMG stock opened at C$3.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.75. Iamgold has a 1 year low of C$3.08 and a 1 year high of C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.68.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

