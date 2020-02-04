Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Luther Burbank Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:LBC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Luther Burbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $619.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 142,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

