Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Murphy USA Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy USA in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NYSE MUSA opened at $103.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.32. Murphy USA has a one year low of $72.18 and a one year high of $121.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Bull Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

