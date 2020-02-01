Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Nordson Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2020 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $168.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $124.90 and a fifty-two week high of $176.85.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The business had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 15,951 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,617,718.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,379,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,417. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

